LeBron James, a multiple record holder in NBA celebrated his 40th birthday on December 30, 2024. LBJ became the oldest active player in the NBA last season only and with his current status, he is still the oldest player in the NBA. Upon asking how he feels being the oldest player in the league, James gave a funny ‘screaming’ reaction. Despite his age and reaction, the star continues to play at the highest level and recently won the 2024 Paris Olympic Gold Medal for the USA. In the league, James is currently averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the NBA 2024-25 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James: Five Unforgettable Performances From Age-Defying Basketball Megastar.

LeBron James’ Reaction to Being the Oldest Active Player in the NBA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

