The highly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing bout ended in a unanimous win for the YouTuber-turned-boxer after eight rounds of action, which surprisingly received mixed reactions from netizens on social media. Already irritated about the technical problems from Netflix's end, some fans called the fight dumb and booed the whole bout, while others thanked Paul for not going hard on the 58-year-old Tyson, and several others praised the former WBA champion for turning up for the match. Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Boxing Match with Unanimous Decision.

