The highly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing bout ended in a unanimous win for the YouTuber-turned-boxer after eight rounds of action, which surprisingly received mixed reactions from netizens on social media. Already irritated about the technical problems from Netflix's end, some fans called the fight dumb and booed the whole bout, while others thanked Paul for not going hard on the 58-year-old Tyson, and several others praised the former WBA champion for turning up for the match. Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Boxing Match with Unanimous Decision.
Dumb Fight
This entire fight was dumb. No real action. Tyson should have at least done 1 thing significant. They both talk all this trash, but then nothing. #lame #PaulTyson #tysonvspaul #PaulTysonnetflix #boxing #JakePaulMikeTyson #jakepaul #miketyson
— Incognito (@holdtheu82) November 16, 2024
Fighting With Senior Citizen
What a boo boo fight! And f*ck Jake Paul for fighting a senior citizen!! #PaulTyson #netfilx
— 🎙Panama Red (@ThePanamaRed) November 16, 2024
Loved IT!
LOVED IT !!! #Boxing #PaulTyson #NetflixFight #netflixcrash #buffering pic.twitter.com/MqyMcaKC1K
— Uzair Masood (@Uzzi_trends) November 16, 2024
Mike Tyson Won Regardless Of Result
LOVED IT !!! #Boxing #PaulTyson #NetflixFight #netflixcrash #buffering pic.twitter.com/MqyMcaKC1K
— Uzair Masood (@Uzzi_trends) November 16, 2024
Youtuber Jibe At Jake Paul
Can youtubers stick to fighting other youtubers again and stop pretending they're boxers. That was a terrible showing #PaulTyson
— Ben Moore⚔️ (@benji_moore1) November 16, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)