This was the first time since 2012 that the National League registered a win in the All-Star Game. After lagging behind for most of the time, a two-run homer in the eighth inning from Elias Diaz ended the contest. Things got much interesting in the ninth inning when Jose Ramirez struck out swinging to conclude the contest while Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker both got walked.

National League Win MLB All-Star Game

The drought is over! The National League wins the #AllStarGame for the first time since 2012! pic.twitter.com/CytyuQWT00 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)