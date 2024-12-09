San Antonio Spurs' Chris Paul has now surpassed Jason Kidd and became the player with the second-most assists during the regular NBA season. Chris Paul achieved this during the San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA 2024-25 match. Chris Paul came up with 10 assists during the Spurs vs Pelicans NBA 2024-25 match. Chris Paul now has a total of 12,099 assists in 1,296 games played. John Stockton leads the assists chart with an astonishing 15,806 assists during his career. San Antonio Spurs went on to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans by 121-116. LeBron James Records 15000 FGs Made in Regular Season During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Game, Becomes Only 2nd Player in League History to Achieve Feat.

Chris Paul Surpasses Jason Kidd For Second Most Assists in NBA

CHRIS PAUL PASSES JASON KIDD 🔥 2nd all-time in assists for CP3! https://t.co/fAvz5cYWQl pic.twitter.com/M4aWc59Ill — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)