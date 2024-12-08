In-form Mitchell Starc got Australia's first breakthrough on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, getting rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant. Pant, who played some outrageous shots on Day 2, poked outside the off-stump line and handed a regulation catch to Steve Smith positioned at second slip. This was Starc's eight-wicket in the Pink-Ball Test. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides Crucial Update on Jasprit Bumrah's Injury On Day 2.

Mitchell Starc Gets Rishabh Pant Out

Gottim! First over of the day and Starc strikes #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6GUmKA4ujO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2024

