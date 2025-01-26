India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma made his red-ball domestic return after 10 years. Rohit played in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for his state team, Mumbai, against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground in Mumbai. The 37-year-old had a poor Ranji Trophy outing, scoring just 31 runs, and Mumbai lost the tie against Jammu & Kashmir. After the conclusion of the Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir match, Rohit received a heartfelt letter from a 15-year-old young fan. In that letter, the fan called the India Test and ODI captain his favourite player and the "greatest batter of all time." Rohit Sharma's Slump Continues Upon Domestic Return! Ace India Batter Falls For Three During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Rohit Sharma Receives Letter From 15-Year-Old Fan. (Photo credits: Instagram/team45ro)

