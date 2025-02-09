Rohit Sharma is known for his no-nonsense captaincy on the field and does not shy from using flowery language towards his teammates, which was on display during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 when Harshit Rana gave away four overthrows off his bowling. Rana on the fourth ball of his sixth over, wanted to run out Jos Buttler, who took quite a few yards down the track, which promoted the pacer to throw the ball widely, which missed the stumps and went for four overthrows. Sharma standing at mid-on showed his unhappiness and asked the pacer if he had a brain or not. DRS Blunder! Rohit Sharma Gets Angry at KL Rahul After India Wicketkeeper Misjudged LBW Call of Joe Root During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gets Unhappy On Harshit Rana

Rohit Sharma to Harshit Rana : "dimag hai ki nahi tere pass" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lq7FounhRD — Kuljot (@Ro45Kuljot) February 9, 2025

