The much-hyped and promoted WWE RAW episode ever finally came to an end. The WWE Raw made its debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025. Ahead of the WWE’s move to Netflix and the 2025 season, the Wrestling giant had a great promo mentioning multiple star appearances and also scheduled a number of high-octane matches. In those matches, the Tribal Chief title match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and the Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were some much awaited on Monday Night Raw. Check out Monday Night RAW match results and highlights on January 6, 2025, below. WWE RAW on Netflix: Check Changes Fans Can Expect With OTT Giants Providing World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Online.

Roman Reigns Wins Ula Fala and The Tribal Chief Title Beating Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns was against Solo Sikoa – once his right-hand man for the Tribal Chief title. Solo took over the title and sacred Ula Fala when Roman lost the match in WrestleMania last year. In the match, both stars went punch-to-punch and used every ammunition to beat the opponent. Kevin Owens interfered trying to coast Roman a match but Cody Rhodes helped the former tribal chief and knocked out KO.

The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns

It was an Attitude Era estique brawl with logical run-ins. In the end, Roman Reigns won back his title and Ula Fala with the final Boss Rock also acknowledged him late in the segment.

WWE Women’s Word Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

While it was not just the title about a chance to shut Liv Morgan’s dominance in the RAW. Although Liv entered the ring accompanied with her Judgement Day members, she was no match for Rhea. After a brief brawl, Liv Morgan tried one last ObLIVion. But ‘Mami’ Ripley caught her and delivered the second and third Riptides of the match - the final putting the heel away and netting Ripley the title.

Rhea Ripley With a Win

American Badass Undertaker Congratulates Rhea Ripley

Dominik tried to lure Ripley again but she already had bad experience with his ‘loyalty’ and decided to shut down his advancements. Fans went crazy when Undertaker’s music hit and the Phenom congratulated Rhea Ripley on her win. WWE Live Streaming Now on Netflix From January 2025, India Broadcast on OTT to be Available Later.

John Cena’s Farewell Tour

After a storied career and lots love from the fans, John Cena had already announced retirement from WWE. But he will be in action till WrestleMania 2025 with his farewell tour starting from RAW on Netflix episode. He is out to take the WWE Universe on a ride full of highs, lows, emotions, and hopefully, one last championship reign.

John Cena Farewell Tour

Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso entered the ring accompanied by Travis Scott. The star had beef against Drew McIntyre after the Scottish Warrior interfered his multiple matches costing him some important wins. Uso proved his resilience, absorbing McIntyre’s punishing offense to stay in the fight. A member of OTC caught McIntyre with a few superkicks and appeared to have victory in hand with a spear but the heel kicked out. Ultimately, Uso caught McIntyre with a crucifix pin for three, infuriating The Scottish Warrior. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

CM Punk Defeats Seth Rollins

Two of the icons of the industry – Seth Rollins and CM Punk came face to face on the WWE Raw’s Netflix debut. Punk helping Roman Reigns in the WarGames sparked the bad blood between the two stars. Punk and Rollins lived up to the hype with a physical, intensely personal match-up that saw each man do what they could to put the other down. Punk countered multiple finishing moves from Rollins and finally came up with the win.

