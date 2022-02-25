The Russian Grand Prix, slated to be held this year, has been called off by Formula One with regard to the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia have launched a full-scale invasion over neighbours Ukraine a day ago. In a statement, F1 stated, "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

See Official Statement Here:

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

