Indian sprinter Kiran Pahal has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in the 400 m category after clocking a time of 50.92 seconds at the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula. The qualifying time for the Paris Olympics is 50.95 seconds. This was the best time recorded by Kiran in the 2024 domestic athletics season. She became the second-fastest runner in the 400m category and is only behind Hima Das. On Road to Paris Olympic Games 2024, Top Athletes Hope To Excel in National Inter-State Athletics.

Kiran Pahal Qualifies for Paris Olympics

News Flash: Kiran Pahal has qualified for Paris Olympics in 400m. Kiran clocked 50.92s at National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula. Paris Qualifying time: 50.95s 📸 @afiindia pic.twitter.com/xMPRg9iOMF — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 27, 2024

Kiran Pahal Creates History

Athletics, Interstates: WELL WELL! KIRAN PAHAL STUNS AGAIN.. SHE'S QUALIFIED FOR THE #Paris2024 OLYMPICS!!! MAN OH MAN! THIS IS INSANELY GREAT RUNNING FROM THE HARYANA GIRL.. SHE BECOMES THE 2ND FASTEST INDIAN EVER WITH 50.92s.. Well done Kiran.. 👏🇮🇳 PS: Fingers crossed🤞 pic.twitter.com/Tvjfc9HHFV — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) June 27, 2024

Kiran Pahal Records her Best Time in 2024 Season

Paris qualification time 50.95 seconds. Kiran clocks 50.92 secs in women's 400m. https://t.co/ArMOzrSYfX — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 27, 2024

