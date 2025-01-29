Los Angeles Lakers travelled to the east to play the NBA 2024-25 regular season game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points to defeat LeBron James and co at home. Among the attendees, the NFL franchise Philadelphia Eagles players were spotted courtside. After winning the NFC title, the Eagles will play in the Super Bowl 59. The match will be played between NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles and AFC winners Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Super Bowl LIX will be played in Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on February 10. See pics below. Kansas City Chiefs Script History Winning AFC 2024-25 Championship, Defeat Buffalo Bills in Conference Final to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Super Bowl 59.

Super Bowl LIX Bound Philadelphia Eagles' Players Attend Sixers vs Lakers NBA 2024-25 Match

