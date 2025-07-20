Alexander Bublik won his sixth ATP career title, second of the year and first ever tour-level title on clay as he defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina in final of Swiss Open Gstaad 2025. Bublik won the Swiss Open Gstaad 2025 title by beating Cerundolo in the final by a margin of l 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Bublik has been in-form lately as he has won 20 of his last 23 games. The improved performance reflected in his game on clay at Gstaad. ‘Really Enjoyed…’ Rafael Nadal Shares Post After Legendary Roger Federer Visits Rafael Nadal’s Academy (See Pic).

Alexander Bublik Wins Swiss Open Gstaad 2025

SASCHA TAKES THE CROWN 👑 Bublik holds firm in a three-set battle against Cerundolo 6-4 4-6 6-3 to complete the job in Gstaad!@SwissOpenGstaad | #SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/WlzhVNbOF3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 20, 2025

