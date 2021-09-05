Australian star tennis player Ashleigh Barty defeated Clara Tauson on Thursday to enter the third-round match at the US Open 2021. World No.1 will now compete against America's Shelby Rogers in the Women's Singles match on September 5, Sunday. The match will begin at 4:30 am IST and will be live telecasted on Disney + Hotstar. The live streaming details of the third-round match are given below.

Check Out the US Open Schedule:

Your Saturday couldn't get any better than this! Get ready for #TennisWonderland Which match are you excited for? #UsOpen pic.twitter.com/DCgcAQtvG2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2021

