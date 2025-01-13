Frances Tiafoe vomited on the court during his first-round match of the Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 13. This happened when he was 5-6 down in the fourth set when he seemingly felt uneasy because of the heat getting the better of him and walked over to the side of the court and vomited. Later, he returned to compete and defeat his French opponent 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in a contest that lasted for more than an hour. Frances Tiafoe later stated that he would have retired if it would not have been a Grand Slam. ‘Marvel Fan’ Coco Gauff Explains Her Super Hero Inspired Outfit for Australian Open 2025, Narrates Balance Between Difficulties and Fashion For Her Costume (Watch Video).

Frances Tiafoe Vomits on Court During Australian Open 2025

Frances Tiafoe throwing up on court in the 4th set in his 1st round match against Rinderknecht pic.twitter.com/4Srf6opHKg — asud (@asud683385) January 13, 2025

