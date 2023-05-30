Daniil Medvedev was left stunned as he suffered a shocking first-round exit at the French Open 2023 with a defeat to Thiago Seyboth Wild on Tuesday, May 30. The Brazilian, ranked 172, defeated the world number 2, 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the main draw. This is the only second Grand Slam tournament for the young Brazilian. On Which Channel French Open 2023 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How to Watch 127th Edition of Roland Garros Tennis Tournament Live Streaming Online?.

Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out of French Open 2023

Twists and turns 🎢 Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild makes an emphatic entrance to his first #RolandGarros main draw appearance, knocking out No.2 seed Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/awnQzXHbFs — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2023

