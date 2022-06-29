Serena Williams, who was making a return to court after a year-long absence, was defeated by Harmony Tan 7-5 1-6 7-6 in their opening game of the Wimbledon 2022. The contest lasted for three hours before Tan emerged victorious.

"She's beaten a legend." After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/IQst8AzXxv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022

