After a decorated and successful career as the Tennis ace of India, Sania Mirza is set to retire next month. Ahead of that she played her last grand slam in the Australian Open 2023 and finished her glorious grand slam career at the iconic Rod Laver arena. She couldn't make a fairytale ending as she and her mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna lost in the final of the Mixed Doubles competition, but fans loved Sania's nostalgic forehand shots in the final and took to twitter to share their thoughts and memories on her illustrious tennis career. Sania Mirza Breaks Down in Tears During Her Farewell Speech After Exit From the Mixed Doubles Final of the Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video).

Time for Curtains

it's not the end she wanted, but with this loss the curtains come down on the grand slam career of one of india's all time great athletes. @MirzaSania will go down as a legend of indian sport. well played, champion! #AusOpen — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 27, 2023

What a Moment

Sania Mirza crying on court as she addresses the crowd after her final Grand Slam match. What a moment, what a player. — Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) January 27, 2023

Happy Tears

Believe me, we all shared the happy tears. Thank you, Sania Mirza ✨⭐️ pic.twitter.com/r8ZbDRWplf — Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) January 27, 2023

Trailblazer

Sania Mirza blazed a trail in Indian sport. What her legacy means to the sportswoman in the country is still beyond most Indians. Thank you, Sania, the OG superstar in women's sport in India, for everything you did in tennis and for inspiring millions of girls in our country. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 27, 2023

Redefining Woman Playing Sport in India

Six Grand Slam titles, former women's doubles world No 1, only Indian to enter WTA singles top-30. Unapologetic of her choices & taking on trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman playing sport in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

Thanks for the Memories

Thank you for the memories, @MirzaSania. You’ve been a trailblazer on and off court, and such an incredible role model. Can’t recall a single misstep in this long and glorious career — you simply played with spunk and dignity. #AusOpen — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) January 27, 2023

