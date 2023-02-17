Usman Khawaja scored a fighting fifty for Australia but Ravichandran Ashwin's two wickets has kept India ahead at lunch on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 on February 17. Ashwin dismissed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, two of Australia's best batters, in one over to put pressure on the visitors. Also, with Labuschagne's dismissal, Ashwin completed 700 wickets in first-class cricket. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 1.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Lunch Update

Usman Khawaja brought up his fifty but two wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin late in the session brought India back in the game.#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/xKwmEwKJ6Apic.twitter.com/FbHN0EpWzP — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2023

