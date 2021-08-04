Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was at his absolute best in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he registered an astounding 86.65m in his very first attempt, thereby becoming the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the event.

See the video of his throw here:

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and other netizens were absolutely impressed with this performance from the 23-year old from Haryana as they exclaimed, 'What a throw!' Here are some of the reactions:

See Sehwag's reaction:

What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Best wishes for the finals!

WHAT A THROW! Congratulations to #NeerajChopra on qualifying for the finals of the #JavelinThrow event at #Tokyo2020 with an 86.65m throw in his very first attempt. Best wishes for the Finals @Neeraj_chopra1 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yX2WrfAHHi — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 4, 2021

Absolutely incredible!

Absolutely incredible !👏 What a Throw! #NeerajChopra finishes No1 in qualifying round of #JavelinThrow with 86.65 M in 1st attempt and becomes the 1st indian to qualify for Javelin Throw finals at the #Olympics#NeerajChopra#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/qFI5JYA5zO — Chaudhary Vikrant Sangwan (@Vikrantsangwan1) August 4, 2021

What a throw!

What a throw! Neeraj Chopra's 1st throw in the Olympics is 86.64m and he is qualified for the finals. (automatic qualifying mark is 83.50m) Such a superstar! 🇮🇳😌#Tokyo2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 4, 2021

A direct entry into the finals

Directly into the finals.. what a throw 🔥🔥😎#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4ndbWQ7R1Z — Rohit Gupta (@RohitGu66608999) August 4, 2021

A quick recap of Neeraj Chopra's performance in Tokyo, so far:

