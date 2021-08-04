Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was at his absolute best in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he registered an astounding 86.65m in his very first attempt, thereby becoming the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the event.

See the video of his throw here: 

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and other netizens were absolutely impressed with this performance from the 23-year old from Haryana as they exclaimed, 'What a throw!' Here are some of the reactions:

See Sehwag's reaction: 

Best wishes for the finals!

Absolutely incredible!

What a throw!

A direct entry into the finals

A quick recap of Neeraj Chopra's performance in Tokyo, so far:

