Ahead of the upcoming PLE – WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes will face each other while Liv Morgan will face Naomi after a win in the recent Raw episode. Chelsea Green will also in in action and will defend Women’s US Title against Michin. Michin was the finalist for the title. There will be men’s tag team action also as Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza vs DIY & Pretty Deadly. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Other Confirmed Entrants in 30-Men Wrestling's PLE on February 1.

WWE SmackDown Tonight, January 31

