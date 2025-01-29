WWE’s debut on Netflix was well received by the fans boosting viewership and profits. After three episods of WWE Raw on Netflix, fans will have its first PLE (Premium Live Event) – WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1. It will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. The 38th edition of the Royal Rumble event will have its trademark 30-men and 30-women rumble match. Here are the confirmed entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble in the 30-men wrestling PLE. Roman Reigns on WWE 2K25 Cover! Wiseman Paul Heyman Unveils Upcoming Game Version During WWE Raw on January 27 (See Pics).

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants

Ahead of the Royal Rumble match, there are names – 15 to be exact already announced. Looking at the history, fans can expect some surprises in the PLE but with half of the entrants already announced and a few names to be added in the upcoming WWE SmackDown event, there might be little mystery left this time around. On Which Channel Royal Rumble 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WWE Premium Event Free Live Streaming Online?

30-Men Rumble Confirmed Participants

LA Knight John Cena CM Punk Jey Uso Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre Rey Mysterio Sami Zayn Shinsuke Nakamura Logan Paul Penta Chad Gable Bron Breakker Carmelo Hayes

Out of these entrants Drew McIntyre (2020), Seth Rollins (2019), Shinsuke Nakamura (2018), Roman Reigns (2015), John Cena (2013, 2008), and Rey Mysterio (2006) have won the Royal Rumble match. Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record of winning three Royal Rumble events and John Cena is the only active wrestler who has a chance to match the record in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).