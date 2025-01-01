After meeting high-profile personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadi CM Stalin, and actor Rajinikanth, World Chess Champion D Gukesh met with Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani. Adani took to social media platform X and shared about his meeting with the youngest World Chess Champion, wherein the businessman not only lauded Gukesh but also his parents for laying the foundation for their son's success in the sport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh 'an Embodiment of Calmness and Humility'.

Gautam Adani Meets D Gukesh

It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion @DGukesh. Equally inspiring was meeting his incredible parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi, whose quiet sacrifices laid the foundation for his success. At just 18, Gukesh’s… pic.twitter.com/CL12qIfSHY — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 1, 2025

