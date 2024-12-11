Samoan tribe has provided many star wrestlers in WWE with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, the Usos brothers and Roman Reigns representing the tribe in the sport. One more name is expected to join the list - Zilla Fatu. Son of former WWE star Umaga and a member of the Samoan tribe Zilla Fatu was recently on a podcast and when asked about the choice between two Bloodlines, Zilla Fatu chose Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Over Solo Sikoa. He even opened up on his beef with Solo from a young age. He recently criticised Solo for using Umaga’s finisher in the WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

Zilla Fatu Chooses Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Over Solo Sikoa

