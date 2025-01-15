OpenAI has rolled out a new beta version of the tasks feature in ChatGPT, which allows users to schedule their tasks within the AI chatbot for future completion. This experimental feature rolled out for testing will soon be launched for users. ChatGPT will use this feature to provide users with one-time reminders or recurring actions to handle automatically. AI research and engineer Karina Nguyen said that the company trained this model to act as a proactive partner to create update reminders, and this experimental feature would soon get modelling improvements. OpenAI Hiring: ChatGPT Maker Looking for Forward Deployed Engineers; Check Details.

ChatGPT 'Tasks' Feature Launched for Users for Future Completion

Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks—a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time. Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it. pic.twitter.com/7lgvsPehHv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 14, 2025

