After Reliance Jio, Airtel has now discontinued its INR 249 prepaid recharge plan in India. The plan was a basic option for many Airtel users, which offered 1GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also included extra features like HelloTunes, access to Perplexity Pro AI, and Xstream Play. Users can now move to higher plans for continued services. The INR 299 plan is now the closest alternative for Airtel users. It offers the benefits like1GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days of validity. Jio users also lost their INR 249 plan, which gave 1GB per day, and now can choose the INR 299 plan to continue the service. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

Airtel 249 Plan Discontinued

🚨 Airtel is removing it's most affordable Rs 249 plan from tonight. pic.twitter.com/LrOxthu3Le — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 19, 2025

