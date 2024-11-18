Amazfit India has rolled out the latest Zepp App 9 update and brings new features to keep users more informed. The update is said to provide better insights into personal health by helping individuals monitor key health metrics. Users can now access the new exertion score, a tool that shows how hard your body is working during physical activities. Additionally, the app introduces a heart health overview that includes data on heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and blood glucose levels. It will enable users to track their fitness progress and well-being. Realme Everything-Proof Phone: Chase Xu, Vice President of Chinese Smartphone Company Teases New Device 'Frozen in Ice', Launch Expected Soon.

Amazfit India Introduces Zepp App 9 Update

🌟 Ready to level up your fitness insights? Introducing the Zepp App 9 update, packed with new tools to keep you informed and empowered! 💪#DiscoverAmazing pic.twitter.com/g802Al2sTY — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIN) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)