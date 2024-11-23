Amazon announced an investment of more than another USD 4 billion in Anthropic AI to advance its partnership. So far, the e-commerce giant has invested over USD 8 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic amid the ongoing race in artificial intelligence. With this investment, Amazon said it would be committed to developing responsible AI and democratising access to cutting-edge technology for all. Microsoft Edge Game Assist Feature Launched for PC Gamers for In-Game Browsing and Accessing Data; Check Details.

Amazon Expands Its Partnership With Anthropic AI

📈 Our expanded investment in @AnthropicAI shows our commitment to responsible AI development and democratizing access to cutting-edge technology. All on @awscloud. 🌟🤖 https://t.co/Rsb4vEsouo — Amazon (@amazon) November 22, 2024

