Microsoft has announced a new feature for its web browser, the Microsoft Edge, called "Game Assist". The Microsoft Edge Game Assist (Preview) is the first "in-game browser" to boost the browsing experience of game-centric users. According to the tech giant, 88% of PC players use a gaming browser to get help and even track their progress, chat and listen to music. They do this by getting out of the game by pressing Alt-Tab; however, with this new feature, they can access the browser data from their PC and mobile devices. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Introduces Swipe Gesture To Like or Reply on Platform.

Microsoft Edge Gets New "Game Assist", an In-Game Feature for PC Gamers

Announcing Microsoft Edge Game Assist! The first in-game browser that delivers a rich gaming-centric browsing experience – now available in preview. Read our blog to learn more: https://t.co/AlBPIB6WyZ — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 22, 2024

