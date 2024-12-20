Amazon workers have announced one of the largest strikes in the United States at seven major facilities of the e-commerce giant. The workers said they were preparing for a massive strike and wanted to show the tech giant their strength. The strike will begin at Amazon facilities in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and other major cities. The workers have walked out of the facilities amid the holiday shopping rush to reportedly pressurise the company into listening to their demands. Reports said these efforts, despite being carried out by many people, would not affect Amazon during the holiday season. Amazon was given a deadline of December 15, 2024, by the union to start negotiations, or they would go on strike. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Reportedly Lays Off 10% of Its Management Positions as Part of Its Strategy To Increase Efficiency Proposed by CEO Sundar Pichai.

Amazon Workers Go on Biggest Strike Ahead of Christmas 2024, Holiday Season

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Amazon workers officially begin largest ever nationwide strike against Amazon in US history. pic.twitter.com/Ppuoa0obuM — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)