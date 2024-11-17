Anthropic announced a new feature on its Anthropic Console to improve user experience. The company revealed the addition of a prompt improver tool to make prompt creation more efficient. Users can take an existing prompt and let Claude, Anthropic's advanced AI model to automatically refine it using prompt engineering techniques such as chain-of-thought reasoning. The new update is expected to help users to create more accurate prompts to improve the quality of the AI's responses. Grok New Feature Update: AI Chatbot To Soon Show Web Results, Related Posts on X at Same Time.

Anthropic Introduces New Prompt Improver Tool

We’ve added a new prompt improver to the Anthropic Console. Take an existing prompt and Claude will automatically refine it with prompt engineering techniques like chain-of-thought reasoning. pic.twitter.com/aI3BipX1DG — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) November 14, 2024

