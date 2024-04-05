Apple has laid off more than 600 employees in Santa Clara, California as part of the decision to end its car and smartwatch display projects. Apple Inc. is laying off its employees due to the termination of several projects, including EV initiatives. The whole tech world has been experiencing massive layoffs this year, with Apple being just one of many companies making this tough call. This news represents the ongoing trend toward tech industry restructuring during 2024 that affects employees and reshapes the industry. As per a report of CNBCTV18, Apple laid off over 600 employees after cancelling its car project and smartwatch display projects. A significant number of employees from Apple's secretive next-generation screen development facility were affected by a recent workforce reduction. It is believed that at least 87 employees were impacted by this layoff. In addition to this, other employees who were working on Apple's car project were also affected. The main car-related office in Santa Clara, California, saw the release of 371 employees, while several others at multiple satellite locations were also impacted. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Announces Fresh Job Cuts, Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Cloud Computing Unit.

Hold on to your iPhones, folks! In a shocking twist, Apple $AAPL has announced plans to lay off over 600 employees who were all working on the elusive Apple Car project. It seems like the road to success for the Apple Car has hit a major speed bump. — Fazir Ali (@KingFazir) April 5, 2024

