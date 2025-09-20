Apple has opened its new store in Downtown Detroit. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted the company’s commitment to invest in communities across the US. He said, “We’re investing in communities across the US, including the revitalization of Downtown Detroit. Absolutely electric opening in the Motor City this evening as we celebrate our newest store and incredible product launch.” The new Apple Downtown Detroit store brings the latest Apple products and services closer to local customers. As per reports, the new Apple Downtown Detroit store is at 1430 Woodward Avenue, next to the Shinola Hotel. iPhone 17 Series Sale Begins in India: Check Prices of iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone Air; Check Storage Options and Colours.

Apple Store Downtown Detroit

We’re investing in communities across the US, including the revitalization of Downtown Detroit. Absolutely electric opening in the Motor City this evening as we celebrate our newest store and incredible product launch! pic.twitter.com/hdVTsSOFTp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 20, 2025

