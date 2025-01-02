Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the company's entry into emergency health care services through a social media post on January 2, 2025. Blinkit has launched its first-ever ambulance service in Gurugram, with fully equipped ambulances in 10 minutes. The initiative aims to provide quick and reliable ambulance assistance to address health care services. Albinder said, "The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today" and has plans to expand the service to more areas soon. Users will soon have the option to book a basic life support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app as the service expands to more cities. Each ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. A paramedic, assistant, and trained driver will be there to ensure timely and efficient care. Kunal Kamra vs Albinder Dhindsa: Standup Comedian Asks Blinkit CEO To Reveal Wages of Delivery Partners, Says ‘Platform Owners Exploit Gig Workers Aren’t Job Creators’.

Blinkit Launches Ambulance Service in Gurugram

Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 2, 2025

