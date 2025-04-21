A road rage incident on the Dwarka Expressway turned violent when a group of youths in a Scorpio car allegedly attacked a group of bikers with baseball bats, leaving one biker seriously injured. The incident occurred while the bikers were heading towards Pataudi. According to police sources, the altercation began after a brief confrontation between the two groups during the ride. The situation escalated quickly when the Scorpio occupants intercepted the bikers and began assaulting them with bats. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers appeared agitated and struck the bikers without warning. One of the bikers sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the expressway to identify and locate the suspects involved in the assault. SUV vs SUV in Gurugram: Two SUVs Clash With Each Other on Busy Road, Road Rage Video Goes Viral.

Youths in Scorpio Attack Bikers With Baseball Bats on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, Haryana: Youths in a Scorpio attacked a bikers' group with baseball bats after a road rage incident on Dwarka Expressway. One biker was seriously injured. The group was en route to Pataudi. Police have registered a case pic.twitter.com/8vvVczwRsS — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2025

