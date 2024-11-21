Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, made an announcement that is expected to benefit sports and fitness lovers. On November 20, 2024, Albinder Dhindsa shared a post and announced that Decathlon is now available on Blinkit. The post further mentioned, “Customers can now get sports and gym equipments, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags and apparel for men and women.” All the items from Decathlon will be delivered in 10 minutes. Albinder Dhindsa also said, “Coolest part is that we've launched Decathlon products in all the cities we deliver in. Customers from cities like Bareilly, Roorkee, Bhopal and more can also enjoy this convenience.” Deepinder Goyal Offers Chief of Staff Job Position at Zomato, Sets Pre-Conditions Like INR 20 Lakh ‘Fee’ and Zero Salary for First Year; Know How to Apply.

Decathlon Is Now Available on Blinkit

