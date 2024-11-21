Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is offering a unique opportunity for a Chief of Staff role with unconventional terms. The candidate selected will not receive a salary for the first year and must pay INR 20 lakh as a "fee," which will be donated to the non-profit Feeding India. Goyal shared the job posting on X, emphasizing the position’s focus on learning rather than earning. The role involves contributing to Zomato's brands, including Blinkit and Hyperpure, with a promise of "10x more learnings than a a top management school." Goyal stressed that the ideal candidate should be down-to-earth, have strong communication skills, and possess a learning mindset. To apply, candidates must send a 200-word cover letter to d@zomato.com. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Partnership With NSE India To Educate Delivery Partners With Personal Finance Management via Workshops.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

