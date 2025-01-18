Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared a post on January 17, 2025, that the company has set up a temporary store at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Blinkit store will serve pilgrims and tourists by delivering essential items in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh. The store also offers specially curated items, which include pooja essentials, milk, curd, fruits, vegetables, chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and more. Additionally, Triveni Sangam Jal bottles are in stock for devotees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

Blinkit Opens Temporary Store at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Today we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists. This one is a 100 sq ft store which will be delivering in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Our teams are… pic.twitter.com/p8pDakE1SV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 17, 2025

