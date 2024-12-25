BSNL announced a Christmas offer for Indian customers during the ongoing festive season. The government-run telecommunication company introduced new benefits to the existing INR 2,399 plan. BSNL said, "Recharge with a ₹2399 voucher and unlock 30 additional days of unlimited connectivity with BSNL. More time, more joy, and more connection!" So, if the interested customers recharged with this plan, they would get 30 days, i.e. one month of free usage. BSNL INR 2,399 plan is valid for 395 days, with an additional 30 days, customers can enjoy benefits for 425 days. It offers 850 total data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Telecom Industry Revenue in India Doubled in 5 Years Due to Tariff Hikes, Increasing From 8% to INR 674 Billion in Q2 FY25, Bharti Airtel Biggest Gainer: Report.

BSNL Festive Offer for Christmas 2024 on INR 2,399 Recharge Plan

This festive season, let the celebrations last even longer! Recharge with a ₹2399 voucher and unlock 30 additional days of unlimited connectivity with BSNL. More time, more joy, and more connection!#BSNLIndia #Christmas #ChristmasOffer #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/sdipeRduql — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 25, 2024

