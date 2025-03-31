OpenAI recently introduced its latest AI-powered image generator, integrated with ChatGPT's GPT-4o model. Since its release, the tool has seen a surge in user engagement. People have been using the generator to create images in Studio Ghibli style art. Despite the high demand, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to social media and appealed users to scale back their usage. He said, "Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep." However, an X user said, "fire your team and generate a new team." In response, Altman defended his employees and said, "No thanks, in addition to building agi this team is on trajectory to build the biggest website in the world from a cold start 2.33 years ago. best team in the world, it's just hard." Ghibli Art Style in ChatGPT: OpenAI Limits Image Generation Due to GPU Overload, Fans and Critics Upset Over Use of Hayao Miyazaki’s Animated Style.

Sam Altman Says ‘Can Yall Please Chill on Generating Images This Is Insane Our Team Needs Sleep’

can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2025

Sam Altman Defends OpenAI Team

no thanks in addition to building agi this team is on trajectory to build the biggest website in the world from a cold start 2.33 years ago best team in the world, it's just hard — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)