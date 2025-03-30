Mumbai, March 30: The Ghibli-style AI art trend has recently attracted positive and negative reviews. Regardless of its sudden popularity, some people have been upset over it, and majority overjoyed. Ghibli-style AI art is trending online for days. It transforms ordinary images into anime-style visuals, offering both nostalgia and a new perspective on the photos. The trend kicked off when ChatGPT released the latest update offering image generation to the users in GPT-4o update.

Ghibli-style AI art has been posted by several political leaders across the world, enjoying the new image style and keeping up with the trends. However, the fans and critics of the Japanese animator ‘Hope Miyazaki Sues Everyone Involved’, Ghibli Supporters Criticise Use of AI of Hayao Miyazaki's art criticised using Ghibli-style art because it raised concerns over copyright issues. Ghibli-Style Image Trend Takes Over Instagram and Elon Musk-Run X After OpenAI’s GPT-4o Update.

'You Will Never Be Able to Replicate Ghibli Art', Said a User

You will never be able to replicate Ghibli, no matter how "good" you think your AI generated trash looks, for it fundamentally lacks all that makes a shot great; emotion, depth, the heart and soul only visible in the labour of an artist who wanted to create *this* specific frame. pic.twitter.com/78dBQoUHEZ — The Sietch of Sci-Fi (@TSoS_) March 27, 2025

Ghibli Art Used for Creating Memes

I see you all liked turning memes into Ghibli, but are you ready for Medieval Art memes with ChatGPT 4o?! pic.twitter.com/d244L6z09p — Digital da Vincis (@davincisdigital) March 28, 2025

Ghibli Art Used to Show Emotions and Bondage

Some of my work in Studio Ghibli style. pic.twitter.com/NwwUsp3X8b — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) March 30, 2025

Ghibli Art Requests Melted GPUs of OpenAI

OpenAI's CEO claims the Ghibli image trend is 'melting' ChatGPT’s processors, forcing them to impose image generation restrictions pic.twitter.com/Jtff7kQrOw — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 28, 2025

Stop Posting Ghibli Style Images

stop posting ghibli style images! pic.twitter.com/KIpLf58lDT — joacod (@joacodok) March 26, 2025

Ghibli-Style Art - History, Inventor and Popularity

Hayao Miyazaki, now 84, is a legendary Japanese animator and filmmaker. He has won several awards for his animation and movies. He co-founded Studio Ghibli. The word "Ghibli" is of Arabic origin, meaning "hot and dry wind" flowing through the Sahara Desert to the Mediterranean region. Miyazaki has long disapproved of AI-generated art and the use of technology to create titles.

After acquiring Topcraft's assets, Studio Ghibli was founded on June 15, 1985, by the directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. Studio Ghibli released its first-ever movie, "Tenkū no shiro Rapyuta" (Castle in the Sky) 1986. According to a claim, the reason behind the popularity of Studio Ghibli films was to show a romanticised version of life.

Ghibli-Style Art Trend - Controversy

Some people have just outright attacked the Ghibli AI-generated images. Some users connected to using this art style to create controversial images and share them on the internet, creating politically biased opinions. Many users disapprove of people using this new style offered by ChatGPT for image generation to add a touch of nostalgia and meaning to their lives. A user said, "You will never be able to replicate Ghibli, no matter how "good" you think your AI generated trash looks...." ‘Stop Promoting AI Garbage’: As Studio Ghibli-Style Images Flood Internet, Many Users React With Shock and Disgust.

Other users started posting memes in Ghibli art, and some shared AI-generated images to showcase the strong bondage of family, value, and historical achievements. Following the massive surge in the Ghibli-style AI art trend, OpenAI said that the company was forced to limit how many images ChatGPT could generate because it was "melting" GPUs.

