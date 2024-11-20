Clara Shih, who worked as CEO of AI at Salesforce, announced she had joined Mark Zuckerberg's Meta company. She also worked as CEO of Hearsay Social, a platform allowing users to connect with clients via authentic interactions and personalised messaging. Clara Shih expressed that she would lead the Business AI group of Meta and make cutting-edge AI accessible for every business. She also praised the remarkable growth and work done by Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Meta AI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Joins Politics After Elon Musk, Gets Enlisted in Transition Team of San Francisco's New Mayer Daniel Lurie.

Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih Joined Meta to Lead Business AI Group

I’m thrilled to share today that I’ve joined @Meta to lead a new Business AI group. Our vision for this new product group is to make cutting-edge AI accessible to every business, empowering all to find success and own their future in the AI era. 200M businesses each month turn… pic.twitter.com/fOQjxrF3EP — Clara Shih (@clarashih) November 19, 2024

