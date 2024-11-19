OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will reportedly join the transition team of the new mayor of San Francisco, Daniel Lurie. Altman's role would be strengthening ties with the tech industry and help foster relationships with other tech executives throughout the Bay Area. According to a report by TechCrunch, this allowed Sam Altman to get to the political stage. Along with OpenAI CEO, Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal will join Daniel Lurie's transition team. The new San Francisco mayor will focus on public safety issues, which led tech billionaire Elon Musk away from the city, closing his X office. This comes after Musk joined politics and started DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). Starship Flight 6 Launch: US President Donald Trump Rumoured To Be Present During Launch by Elon Musk’s SpaceX After Company Succesfully Completes Sending 3 Falcon 9 Missions.

Sam Altman Joined Politics After Elon Musk, Became Part of San Francisco's New Mayor Daniel Lurie's Transitional Team

New: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is joining the new mayor of San Francisco's transition team. Altman will likely help the mayor foster relationships with other tech executives throughout the Bay Area, and Lurie could help Altman get a leg up on the political stage. https://t.co/se8uDqHYPU — Max Zeff (@ZeffMax) November 18, 2024

