Anthropic AI is reportedly working on a new capability for its Claude platform. The new Claude feature will let users generate complete documents such as PowerPoint presentations, Excel sheets, PDFs and more. Anthropic will make this option available soon for all users. The option will likely be available in the 'Create Files' option. Claude AI App by Anthropic Now Available on Android and iOS Platforms; Check Features.

Anthropic Working on Claude New Feature to Let Users Create New Files

Anthropic is about to release its file creation capability for Claude to let users generate complete documents: Excel sheets, PowerPoint presentations, PDFs and more. See the "Create Files" option in the settings. * Not available yet, but expected soon. https://t.co/EA4y4cQ8Uw pic.twitter.com/HJzkWelwsa — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) September 9, 2025

