Microsoft has added new voices to its Copilot, offering customers an enhanced experience using the AI assistant. 'Rain', the new voice introduced in Copilot AI assistant, is of a female who will support the speed-up options to listen quickly like others. Another female voice launched was "Birch," which sounded more open-minded and friendly. Sam Altman As Indian Cricket Player: OpenAI CEO Praises AI Adoption in India and Creativity of People Outpacing World, Shares His Anime-Style Image Playing Cricket.

ICYMI: 2 new Copilot voices just launched! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/bWZoy8nTmN — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) April 2, 2025

