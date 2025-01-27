Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) model DeepSeek has surpassed ChatGPT to top Apple’s free app download rankings in the US. The low-cost chatbot, built last week, has reportedly overtaken rivals, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, to become the most downloaded free app in the United States. Shares in major US technology firms like AI chip-maker Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta all saw their share prices drop on Monday, January 27. Meanwhile, amid growing excitement surrounding the new AI model, DeepSeek AI reported that it has been hit by a "large-scale malicious attack", resulting in degraded service. DeepSeek, Chinese AI Model, Beats ChatGPT; Tops Apple's Free App Download Rankings in US.

DeepSeek AI Reports ‘Servide Degraded Due to a Large-Scale Malicious Attack’

BREAKING: China's DeepSeek AI says its service has been degraded due to a "large scale malicious attack." — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 27, 2025

