DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, is reportedly under investigation by US officials for allegedly acquiring advanced Nvidia semiconductors through third-party in Singapore. The acquisition may have potentially bypassed US export restrictions on AI-related chips to China. These restrictions aim to limit China's access to high-performance NVIDIA semiconductors which can be used for developing advanced AI systems. Additionally, Italy's data protection authority blocked access to DeepSeek to protect users' data and announced an investigation into the companies behind the chatbot. DeepSeek Blocked in Italy: Authority Blocks Access to Chinese AI Application To Protect Users’ Personal Data, Announces Probe Into Companies Behind Chatbot.

