ElevenLabs has partnered with Google Cloud to introduce voice AI features to Enterprise. Gemini 2.0 Flash has gained popularity among developers as a leading large language model (LLM) to integrate with ElevenLabs Conversational AI. Users can deploy human-like voices at scale across various sectors, which include customer support, education, entertainment, and media production. It can be done by combining text-to-speech and conversational voice agents with Google Cloud's infrastructure and Gemini 2.0 Flash. ElevenLabs is also now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

ElevenLabs Partners With Google Cloud

