Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on a new voice mode for the Grok standalone app on the iOS platform. The voice mode will be powered by Grok and ElevanLabs voice models and offer the customers real-time interactions with the AI chatbot. It is expected that the Grok voice mode will be offered with different voices and allow customers access to real-time information. xAI recently launched a standalone Grok app for various countries on iOS and Android platforms, deviating from the X platform. The Grok mobile app will be launched in India soon. OpenAI Rolls Out Free 'o3-Mini' Model for ChatGPT Plus Users With Limits of 100 Queries per Day, CEO Sam Altman Commits To Bring ‘Operator’ Soon.

Grok Voice Mode Coming Soon on iOS Platform

