Elon Musk announced that Grok 2 would updated to Grok 3 soon to explain the posts on X. The rollout would take a day or two to complete. Musk also said that the Grok 3 would keep improving almost every day. The xAI owner launched the latest version of the Grok AI chatbot with higher benchmarks compared to some of the leading models from the competition. He also changed the Grok 3 logo with a black hole representation. Elon Musk also announced to launch xAI Game Studio. Currently, Grok 3 is offered to X Premium+ users. Grok AI New Logo: Elon Musk Shares Updated Logo of xAI Chatbot Saying ‘Grok To Understand’.

Elon Musk Announced Grok 3 To Replace Grok 2 for X Post Explanation

Btw, Grok 2 is still being used to explain 𝕏 posts. That will update to Grok 3 in a day or two. https://t.co/iSv9CA3bjt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

