Elon Musk shared an updated logo of the Grok AI chatbot inspired by a black hole image, which is similar to Christopher Noland's Interstellar movie. Musk posted on X, "Grok to Understand", that the bottom of the black hole image. During the Grok 3 launch, the tech billionaire said that the AI (artificial intelligence) made by xAI was developed to understand the universe and find answers. This logo addressed the same cause with a new design and added meaning. Grok 3 Launched by Elon Musk’s xAI Outperforming DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1 and Gemini-2 Flash Thinking; Check Modes, Versions and More.

Elon Musk Announced New Logo for Grok AI

